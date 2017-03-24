Enjoy Food, Music, Brews and More at the 21st Annual Bite Night

The Sweetwater County Concert Association will sponsor the 21st annual Bite Night Food and Beverage Show on Saturday, April 1, 2017, from 6 – 9 pm at the Holiday Inn Ballroom.

Tickets available online.

The event will feature entertainment by Affirmation with Cliff Wittstruck on guitar, Joe Barbuto on keyboard, Dave Jensen on bass, and Michael Weiss on drums. Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Bernadine Craft.

There will be a variety of options for attendees to enjoy.

More than 30 food vendors will provide samplings, or “bites,” of their selected specialty items.

More than a dozen vendors of wines, spirits and/or microbrews will be providing tastings.

Soft drinks and coffee will also be available.

Numerous local merchants and artists donated a variety of items for the silent auction and for use as special giveaways. Gift baskets, professional services, and gift certificates from area restaurants and merchants are a few items to be showcased during the event.

Art pieces donated by local artists include:

Handmade jewelry

Original woodworking

Photography

Paintings

Pottery, ceramic and glass creations

Hand sewn quilts, blankets, and other items

**Buy a 50/50 raffle ticket for a chance to win half of the proceeds. Tickets are $20 each and the winner will be announced at Bite Night.

Event Information

When: April 1, 2017, 6 – 9 pm

Where: Holiday Inn in Rock Springs

Ticket price: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Ticket purchase locations: Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce, and NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

**The Holiday Inn will offer a special room rate to those attending Bite Night.

What does Bite Night Support?

Bite Night is the only annual fundraiser for the Sweetwater County Concert Association and assists them in providing top quality professional entertainment at minimal cost. They have done this in Sweetwater County for over 75 years. As the price of booking professional artists continues to escalate, the Concert Association depends increasingly upon events such as Bite Night; the Association remains committed to not raising ticket prices if at all possible.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES). The Concert Association is run by local volunteers and has no paid staff. Their artists are booked through Allied Concert Services in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Many of the touring artists provide assemblies, programs and master classes for students in both school districts and at Western Wyoming Community College in addition to their evening concert. The Concert Association also sponsors a scholarship program for local music students needing financial assistance for items such as instrument rental, appropriate concert attire or travel expenses.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association frequently partners with SBOCES and WWCC in providing educational opportunities to area students. The Association also has reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig, Colorado associations. Concert Association season tickets are valid at any concert association performances in those two communities. Members of the Concert Association may also attend any performance of the Desert Dance Theatre at WWCC as part of the season.

