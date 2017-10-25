Entrance Fee Hike Proposed for Grand Teton and Yellowstone

WYOMING — The National Park Service has proposed more than doubling the entrance fees at many popular national parks, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

CNN reports that the fee increases would help pay for infrastructure improvements.

Under the new proposal, the entrance fee for a private vehicle would jump to $70 during peak season.

Currently the entrance fee for Yellowstone is $30 per vehicle. Grand Teton has a separate pass for $30.

People visiting both parks can save $10 by purchasing a $50 two-park vehicle pass. Those prices have been in effect since 2015.