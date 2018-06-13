Entries Wanted For 2018 Flaming Gorge Days Parade!

The Flaming Gorge Days Parade will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The theme this year is “Happy 150th, Green River”. This year we are celebrating 150 years of Green River and Union Pacific Railroad.

Get signed up today! We have made it easy.

Step 1 – Fill out this application and get it in before June 23!

Step 2 – Get creative with your float celebrating our town’s history and your Green River and Wyoming PRIDE!

Here is the parade route for Saturday morning. The parade route will be downtown on Flaming Gorge Way, parade starts at 10am.

Call Flaming Gorge Days with questions at 877-354-3297

