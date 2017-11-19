Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming: Preventing Suicide in the Cowboy Up State

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has stepped forward to fill the void left for suicide prevention funding in the state—to the tune of $100,000—after state legislature cut the $2.1 million in programs completely in 2017.

.

Wyoming – #1 in Suicide

Wyoming is a state known for stunning scenery, a tough cowboy mentality, and good hard work.

Unfortunately, Wyoming is usually also number one in per capita completed suicides—quite reliably in the top 4 at any given time.

The statistics say the highest number of completed suicides in Wyoming is middle aged men with a gun.

The background reasons cited on why that number is often so high includes higher per capita substance abuse, easy access to guns, isolation and lack of access to programs, and a taboo among the general population that prevents people from talking about it — the “cowboy up mentality.”

.

A Statewide Partnership

The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming decided to take on the issue of suicide back in 2014 by partnering with the Prevention Management Organization to bring suicide prevention training to communities large and small across the state.

Main players early on included Bishop of Wyoming John S. Smylie and Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft in Rock Springs.

“From my perspective, it is the number one moral issue in the state of Wyoming. The fact that we are the highest per capita, or have been—it changes between 1, 2, and 3. You can easily say always top 4–in completed suicides,” said Smylie.

Smylie reached out to Craft, who was a state legislator. “You know the old adage. If you want something done, ask a busy person,” said Smylie.

Churches began putting on suicide prevention training, known as QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), which takes less than 2 hours and helps people learn how to talk about suicide.

One of the goals was to have 10% of the adults in Wyoming trained in basic suicide prevention and awareness techniques by 2020.

“We were already at 8.9%,” said Craft, who also said it was a partnership that worked well.

The church also funded other programs, such as one in Gillette that helped families via post-ventions, where they helped clean up after a completed suicide.

“It’s traumatic enough just to know your beloved has taken their life,” said Smylie. “It’s almost unimaginable to consider the heartache, the pain, the trauma, of having to clean up. It’s heart wrenching.”

Similar grants also helped put on a local theatrical production in Sweetwater County, known as Chimes, which takes a stark look at suicide in a way that does not romanticize it. That was followed up by a Q&A session.

.

Deep Budget Cuts

Then in 2017, state lawmakers cut the $2.1 million budget for suicide prevention in the state, which effectively eliminated all related programs.

“When we surveyed the 45,000 people who had been trained, 44% said they had already used what they had learned. That was the thing that was so heartbreaking to us is that we’ve got a program that’s working,” said Craft.

The Foundation of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming stepped forward even more by setting aside $100,000 so that they could continue the suicide prevention efforts.

Smylie wanted to make it clear that this is an ongoing issue and that he believes legislators need to restore the funding for next year.

In a strongly worded letter to legislators, he said the cuts were embarrassing and showed that they don’t have a heart for the many families suffering.

“When I learned we were number one in this issue, that just did me in,” said Smylie. “I feel we have to address this issue.”

.

For More Information

Information about suicide prevention trainings offered through this partnership will be posted on the home pages of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming’s website, The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming’s website, and the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming’s website.

Our community partners at Prevention Management Organization remind you that at any time if you or someone you know may be struggling, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255).