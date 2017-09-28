Equal Justice Wyoming Launches New Legal Self-Help Initiative With Support Of Volunteers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Equal Justice Wyoming, in cooperation with the Wyoming Access to Justice Commission, has launched a new project to place volunteer attorneys in the Sweetwater County Courthouse to assist self-represented litigants. Volunteer Reference Attorneys are now available on the first Thursday every month from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse (80 W Flaming Gorge Way, Suite 255, Green River, WY – located in the District Court Conference Rooms – 1st Floor).

Volunteer Reference Attorneys provide self-represented litigants with legal information, instruction on filling out court forms, and answers to questions about the court system, processes, and procedures. They also offer referrals to other legal resources and services available. Equal Justice Wyoming launched a Volunteer Reference Attorney Pilot Project at the Laramie County Courthouse in 2016. It has been a huge success and based on that success, Equal Justice Wyoming has expanded the service to other counties, including Carbon County, Albany County, Sheridan County, and Natrona County. Sweetwater County is the latest county to receive the program.

Local volunteer attorneys staff this project, and any attorney interested in assisting can contact Equal Justice Wyoming at 307-777-8383.

Equal Justice Wyoming is a judicial branch entity of the Wyoming Supreme Court that has been charged with developing a statewide program for improving access to justice and providing legal services to Wyoming’s low-income citizens. Equal Justice Wyoming is Wyoming’s first state-sponsored civil legal aid program and is funded by revenue generated through court-filing fees.

For further information, please contact Angie Dorsch, Executive Director, at 307-777-8383 or adorsch@courts.state.wy.us.