Eric Lynn Mickelson (August 25, 1950 – June 20, 2018)

PINEDALE — Eric Lynn Mickelson passed away June 20, 2018 in Pinedale, Wyoming with family at his side.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, July 7, 2018 at the Southwest Sublette County Senior Center in Marbleton, Wyoming with the Reverend Dick Kalber and the Masons of Big Piney Lodge #47 AF&AM officiating.

Eric was born on August 25, 1950 in Jackson. He was the third son and forth child of Gordon and Margaret Mickelson of Big Piney.

He graduated from Big Piney High School in 1969 and earned an Associates Degree from Central Wyoming College in 1972. He was a member of the Rodeo Team and competed in riding barebacks. He also studied at the University of Wyoming.

After college Eric returned to the family ranch in Big Piney where he worked for his entire life. While attending CWC he met and married Charlotte Schofield in 1972. They divorced in 1995 and Eric married Mary Davidson in 1997.

Eric loved Sublette County, Wyoming and the ranch he helped build and manage. He and Charlotte made their home on the Ott Place on North Piney Creek and raised their two children working the ranch. After spending several years at the Winkelman Place on South Cottonwood and the Guthrie back on North Piney, Eric and Mary moved back to the main ranch near Big Piney. Like all good cowboys, Eric’s best days were when he was horseback or working a team to complete the job at hand.

Eric was an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Big Piney. He served as Master of the Lodge in 1981 then served 12 years as Secretary of the Lodge. He was also a member of Sublette Chapter Royal Arch Masons and the Sublette Commandery of Knights Templar as well as the Korein Shrine Temple in Rawlins. He attended the Community Congregational Church with his family as he grew up but far preferred acknowledging God’s blessings from a ridgetop astride his best saddle horse later in life. He was a volunteer for 4-H and enjoyed working with Mary as she helped the kids with their horses.

He is survived by his son James F. “Rowdy” Mickelson of Big Piney and his daughter Jenni Mickelson of Dillon, Montana, a granddaughter Allison Millison and grandson Isaac Mickelson both of Great Falls, Montana, his mother Margaret Mickelson of Lander, Wyoming, sisters Corliss Carlson (Jay) of Big Piney and Mesquite, Nevada, Mildred Abernathy (Tom) of Lander, Wyoming and brothers Jim Mickelson of Rock Springs, Gordon Mickelson, DVM of Lander and Mark Mickelson (Diane) of Pinedale. He also has many nieces and nephews scattered across Wyoming and points east and west!

Eric was preceded in death by his beloved Grandfather Jim Mickelson and his Grandmother Mae, his Grandparents Al and Kate Gilchrist, his father Gordon Mickelson, his wife Charlotte and his wife Mary, and a sister Margaret Peterson.

Memorials in his name can be sent to the Sublette Center in Pinedale, PO Box 788, Pinedale, WY 82941 or the Shriners Hospital for Children – Salt Lake City, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84013.