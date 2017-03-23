Ermalee Brown (June 30, 1926 – March 20, 2017)

FERNLEY, NV — Ermalee Brown, 90, of Fernley, Nevada passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at her home.

She was born on June 30, 1926, in Beaver City, Nebraska, the daughter of Ralph and Leota Stout.

Mrs. Brown attended schools in Burley, Idaho, Jackson, Wyoming and Eden, Wyoming.

She married Harding “Pat” Cecil Brown in Kansas City, Missouri on November 8, 1946, and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2001.

She and her husband were ranchers who shared farming with the Green River Livestock Company. She also sold Tupperware for many years.

Mrs. Brown’s interests included spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed Submarine Veterans of World War II with her husband, camping and traveling to Tupperware Conventions.

Survivors include two daughters Janet Brown Parkin and husband Richard of Fernley, Nevada and Pat Zdunich of A Thousand Oaks, California; one sister Arlene Ingle and husband Bill of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren Patrick Zdunich, Josian Zdunich, Andrew Parkin, Daniel Parkin and Jeremy Parkin; seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and twin daughters Josie Kay and Leota Gay.