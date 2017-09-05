Ernest Larry McNalley (July 31, 1939 - August 31, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Ernest Larry McNalley, 78, of Rock Springs, passed away August 31, 2017, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. He was born July 31, 1939, in Rock Springs, the son of Ernest McNalley and Marjorie Autry McNalley.

He was raised on a ranch in Eden, Wyoming. At a young age, he discovered his artistic talent. He became a self-taught artist, and his work portrayed the land, wildlife, and folklore that he loved. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always put them first. He also had a great love for playing music on his guitar and mandolin.

Ernest was a veteran having served in the US Air Force. He had been employed as a fireman for many years and also worked for Questar. He retired and pursued a career as an artist.

Survivors include his wife Laura McNalley of Rock Springs; sons Ken McNalley, Rick McNalley both of Rock Springs, Scott McNalley of Salt Lake City, and Steve McNalley of Hendersonville, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Julius, Kay Keelin, and Virginia Lowell all of Rock Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Marjorie McNalley.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the New Life Ministries, 105 K Street, Rock Springs.

