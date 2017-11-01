Ernestine Teresa Quintana Rael (Tina) (October 7, 1940 – October 29, 2017)

MESQUITE, NV – Ernestine Teresa Quintana Rael (Tina), began her journey to heaven early Sunday morning as the sunrise peeked through the purple mountaintops of Mesquite. She was 77 years old. She peacefully closed her eyes to this world at 5:15 on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Promising that we would see each other again, she joyfully accepted her new role as one of heavens’ newest residents. She excitedly anticipated the reunion with her mother, Adeline, her father, Bennie Q, but most of all, her daughter Denise, and her Creator. Without hesitation or fear and in complete faith and innocence, she stepped over the threshold from this world to the next.

She was born to Adeline Martinez and Bennie Quintana on October 7, 1940, in Longmont, Colorado. She moved to Green River, Wyoming, with her father and older brother, Richard, at 4 years old, after her mother died. She had a vivid imagination and would entertain herself with characters from her mind. She did not believe in boredom. This continued on as she taught catechism for 30 years, and later as she taught English as a second language at Western Wyoming Community College. She was a clever artist and her students delighted in her amazingly expressive stick figures. She was fiercely obedient and trusting of anyone in authority. The “mother of her heart” was a Catholic nun named Sister Theodora. For many years she devoted her life to God and had planned to be a nun.

That all changed when she met a shy, skinny boy named Leo Rael. He told her he was going to marry her one day. Ernestine continued on with her schooling making excellent grades and good lifelong friends. Leo was always right there, somewhere in the background working with his brothers and waiting for his young bride. It was love at first sight with them. He never forgot his little princess, and she never forgot her shy, skinny knight. They married on November 29, 1958. They later had two daughters, Teddy J. Maines (named after Sister Theodora) and Denise Estelle Rael.

She received the Best Mother of the Year award by her children every year, from the time she first became a mother. She was a good wife, and a good mother and a good friend. She was the best improvised swimsuit maker and best camp cook. She could make a meal out of nothing! She was comfortable anywhere Leo took her, she said “my home is in his arms.” She had complete faith that God would always provide. Both Tina and Leo believed in big families and simple living. Since they only had two daughters, they took in many children as their own. I think they lived in a golden era. They had good friends, good food, lots of extended family, all trustworthy and reliable. They danced, sang, drank and ate with lots of love, and tons of laughter.

After a wonderful and adventurous retirement, Ernestine and Leo Rael made Mesquite, Nevada their home. Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, several members of her extended family and her youngest daughter, Denise. She is survived by her husband Leo, of 59 years; her daughter Teddy, her grandson/son, Jeremia Rael (son, Zayne); and grandsons, Milo Bame, and his beautiful wife, Loni (their two children, Denise and Lance); Michael Maines (his three children, Gabriel, Larissa, and Kalob) and their precious and only granddaughter, Kimberly Maines/Johnston (her two children; Kynlee and Kade, Raedean Sanchez Napulo’u, the “daughter of her heart”, and her family. Her brother Richard Quintana (Gillian), brother Alex Thompson/Quintana (Elizabeth), several nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Rosary and Mass will be held on Thursday (All Souls Day), with Father Blaise Baran at 11:00 a.m. at the La Virgen De Guadalupe Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date with a Rosary and Mass in Green River Wyo.

In lieu of flowers and donations, my mother requests that you go home and hug your child and your loved ones. She would also ask that you would be kinder in your judgment of others and that you try to make this world a better place in your own special way.

Until we meet again Mom, I love you…

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com