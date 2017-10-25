Ernie Arnold Reynolds (November 16, 1952 - October 20, 2017).

MARBLETON — Ernie Arnold Reynolds, 64, of Marbleton, Wyoming passed away at his home Friday, October 20, 2017.

Ernie was born November 16, 1952, in Lewistown, Montana to Roderick Geary & Gloria Loretta Reynolds.

He lived in various places in the west throughout his childhood and graduated from Rainier High School in Rainier, Oregon.

He has two sons from a previous marriage Jason and Jeremy. Ernie married the love of his life Jennifer Ball on August 10, 1985; together they have two daughters Echo and Marie.

Ernie enjoyed egg carving, painting, and various artwork, car restoration, shooting, hunting, fishing, camping, rodeoing and being with family and friends.

He worked at several trades throughout his life as a logger, ranch hand, and truck driver.

He was a member of the Southern Baptist Church.

Ernie is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughters Echo Sippel and Marie Lee; sons Jason and Jeremy Reynolds; seven grandchildren Tristin, Taylor, Evie, Cameron, Christian, Madison, Zoey Ann; siblings Earl (Hope) Reynolds, Rodney (Pam) Reynolds, Mark (Denise) Reynolds, Guy (Alice) Reynolds, Melvin (Patsy) Buck, Gloria (Raymond) Willoughby, Neva Slaght, Lorri (John) Burris, and Vivian Averett; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roderick and Loretta Reynolds.

Family would like to thank all the medical personnel (EMS, Marbleton Big Piney Clinic, Pinedale Clinic, Fire Department, and all the people of Sublette County that have helped Ernie throughout the years.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 29th at 1:00 PM at the Marbleton Senior Center. The family wishes memorial contributions in Ernie’s memory be made to Kickin’ Cancer PO Box 687, Pinedale, WY 82941 and the Marbleton Senior Center.