Escaped Uinta County Prisoner Located After “Intense” Evanston Manhunt

EVANSTON — A prisoner from the Uinta County Detention Center escaped custody while being escorted out of District Court, according to Sheriff Doug Matthews with Uinta County Sheriff’s Office.

Today about 10:35 am, the prisoner Jonathon Olivares was able to overpower the Sheriff’s Deputy after an intense physical altercation after which he was able to arm himself with the Deputy’s weapon.

Witnesses reported that Olivares exited the rear of the Courthouse where he car jacked a local woman’s car at gun point and fled the scene.

An intense search of the area was conducted by Evanston Police Department Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies.

The suspect vehicle was located about an hour later in the area of 1st Street and Main Street.

Olivares still wearing his orange jail jump suit, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident when confronted by Law Enforcement.

Sheriff Matthews said this is about as serious as it gets and he is very proud of how our Dispatchers and Law Enforcement worked together to get this dangerous person back in custody. No injuries were reported for the deputy and citizen.

“This has been a very harrowing experience for everyone involved. I have every bit of confidence that everyone will be alright because we are Wyoming Proud and Community Strong,” said Matthews.