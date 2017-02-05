Eugene Dexheimer (September 7, 1935 – January 23, 2017)

LAS VEGAS — Eugene Dexheimer passed away January 23, 2017, at Centennial Hospital in Las Vegas, NV with family by his side.

Eugene Dexheimer was born in Central City, SD on September 7, 1935, to Ralph and Minnie Morgando Dexheimer.

He graduated Lead High School in 1953, and after working at the Homestake Mining Company, he joined the United States Air Force in 1956.

He was united in marriage to Bonnie Collins on June 8, 1958. After his discharge, he lived and worked in Belle Fourche, SD until 1974 moving to Rock Springs, WY and working at Prospect Point Mining and Black Butte Coal.

After he had retired, he moved to Las Vegas, NV in 2001 to be near family and enjoy the warmer weather.

In Las Vegas, he worked for Sun City Summerlin for ten years and only retiring because of ill health.

Eugene was a member of Canyon Ridge Christian Church in Las Vegas, NV.

He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Bonnie, Daughter Kathy Dexheimer (Karla), Son Stacey Dexheimer (Maylin) all of Las Vegas, NV, and grandchildren Christopher (Krystal) of Rock Springs, WY, Hamlet Bonife, Mia and Keegan Dexheimer of Las Vegas, and great-granddaughters, Natalee and Abby Davis of Las Vegas and Kynleigh and Taylee Davis of Rock Springs, WY.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Wallace Dexheimer and grandson Justin Davis.

Following cremation, at Palm North West Mortuary a memorial service will be held in South Dakota at the National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to, The Alzheimers Association or an animal shelter of your choice.