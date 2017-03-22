Evan George Williams (August 12, 1921 - March 19, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Evan George Williams, 95, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Evanston Regional Hospital. He had been a lifetime resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on August 12, 1921, in Rock Springs, the son of Hugh Callahan Williams and Elsie Avery.

Mr. Williams attended schools in Rock Springs.

He married Jane Hodson in Saint Louis, Missouri on December 24, 1942, and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2003.

Mr. Williams was a United States Army Air Corp Veteran of World War II.

He was employed for thirty years at Desert Oil as a mechanic.

His interests included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son Jim (Susan) Williams of Evanston, daughter Nikki (John) Potter of Rock Springs, son Dale Williams of Rock Springs, sister Edith (Gerald) Stout of Farson, half-brother Larry (Kathy) Williams of Colorado, half-brother Glen (Carol) Williams of Lander, half-sister Sherie (Bob) Baldridge of Arizona, half-sister Marie (Hank) Rinquest of Utah, half-sister Norma (Dennis) McNiven of Montana, half-sister Donna (Michael) O’Leary of Washington, half-sister Tami Kunz of Idaho, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by two former sisters-in-law Adele and Lois; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Dean Williams, son Norv Williams, daughter-in-law Sheila Williams, brother Hugh Williams, brother Bob Williams, sister Allie McLennan, step-mother Elizabeth Williams, half- brother David Williams, and brother-in-law Rod McLennan.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel, one hour before services.

The family of Evan George Williams will be receiving friends and family at 1031 Thorpe Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.