Evelyn Woodward (December 2, 1934 - March 31, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Evelyn Woodward, 83, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and was a former resident of California.

Ms. Woodward was born on December 2, 1934, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of Henry J. Chase and Mildred L. Bochaine.

She attended schools in Pasadena, California and was a 1952 graduate of the Pasadena High School. Ms. Woodward also attended Fashion design school for one year.

Ms. Woodward married Bill D. Smith and he later preceded her in death. She married John Woodward in March of 1993 in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2016, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She worked as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn for many years and later retired.

Ms. Woodward enjoyed knitting.

Survivors include two sons, Glenn H. Smith of Wyoming, Billy D Smith Jr., of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, one brother, Marvin James Chase, one son, Gary M. Scott.

Following cremation, private family services will be held at a later date.

