Event Will Raise Awareness Of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The YWCA Center for Families and Children are hosting this 4th Annual event to raise awareness of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. The CFC provides services to those that are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking.

The race is set for April 28th, 2018 in Green River, WY at 9:00 AM at Expedition Island. There is also a walk that will take place during this event that is by donation. The 5K is $30 and the 10K is $35. Pre-registration by April 23rd and save $5.00 off those amounts listed. There will be beverages, snacks, and BBQ available after the race.