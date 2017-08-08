Expect Heavy Visitation Around August 21

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Visitation to Yellowstone National Park in the days before, during, and after the solar eclipse on August 21 is anticipated to be heavier than usual.

On August 21, visitors will see the moon pass between the sun and earth, blocking a part of the sun – a partial eclipse – throughout the park. Yellowstone is not in the path of totality.

Park roads and facilities may be overwhelmed by this large influx of visitors who are here to see the eclipse. Yellowstone does not recommend traveling in and out of the South Entrance on August 21. That entrance borders Grand Teton National Park and the centerline of the solar eclipse will pass over that park, placing it in the path of totality. August 21 is anticipated to be the busiest day in the history of Grand Teton National Park.

Here’s what you can do to prepare for August 21:

Pack your patience

Expect heavy traffic on park roads

Give yourself plenty of time to travel to and from your destination

Get up-to-date road conditions online and by phone at (307) 344-2117

Do not expect to have cell phone service, even in areas where it is normally available

Arrive with enough food, water, and fuel in your vehicle for the entire day

Bring appropriate eclipse viewing glasses (available in park lodges, general stores, and bookstores) and solar filters for cameras, binoculars, or telescopes

Read the sola r eclipse frequently asked questions.

In Yellowstone, the partial eclipse will occur between 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. The eclipse will “peak” around 11:36 a.m. for a little over two minutes.