Expect Snow Today

Snow in the south this morning, then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Windy in northern Johnson county this afternoon. Dry elsewhere today with more sunshine in the afternoon as clouds will decrease. Ice Jam Flooding along the Big Horn River today and tonight. Local Ice Jam Flooding on the Wind River downstream of Riverton to Boysen Reservoir. Sunday will be dry with seasonal tempertures.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.ound 26. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.