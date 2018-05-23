Expedition Academy High School Graduates 29 Students

GREEN RIVER– Expedition Academy High School hosted its 2018 commencement on Tuesday, May 22, in which 29 graduates received their diplomas.

To start the ceremony, Expedition Academy graduate Kristopher Fisher led the graduates and audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Graduate Jasmine Keller-Epps then gave a welcome speech, followed by some comments by Sweetwater County School District #2 superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo. Little-Kaumo expressed her pride in the students for earning their high school diplomas.

“Graduates, you have achieved an important milestone in your lives,” she said.

Staff Sergeant Nelson and Gamoke also said a few words about the graduates. They spoke specifically about graduate Natalie Sahala Dawn Burrage, commending her for her hard work and perseverance.

Sahala, along with a few other graduates, has made the decision to serve in the military.

Expedition Academy principal Ralph Obray then gave a tribute to the Class of 2018. He spoke about the class’ transformations from freshman year to now.

“This is one of the many things you’re going to accomplish in your future lives,” Obray said.

He said he did not know whether to cheer or to cry seeing these students achieve this milestone, but he chose to cheer for them for their accomplishments and perseverance.

He left them with one question: “What will you do next?”

Graduates Hailey Hansen, Kaleb Owens, and Kasey Croffut then gave speeches about their time at Expedition Academy.

Hansen said that her experience at Expedition Academy helped her open up and strengthen the relationships in her life.

Owens said his time at Expedition Academy has made him a better person. After being called a “lost cause”, Expedition Academy showed him that was not the case.

“I believe EA is on of the best schools in the nation,” he said.

Croffut commended the school and her fellow graduates for earning their diplomas.

“We are receiving so much more than our diplomas. We are receiving piece of mind, proving all of those naysayers wrong,” Croffut said.

Expedition Academy math instructor Aaron Crego then made his speech as the 2018 graduation speaker. He gave the graduates a few words of advice as they enter the next phase of their lives.

He told the graduates to know what their dreams and goals are, know that achieving those dreams and goals will take time as well as effort, and learn from the past but don’t dwell on it.

After the presentation of the diplomas, graduate Thomas Faulkner presented the class of 2018.

Check out some photos from the 2018 Expedition Academy High School commencement ceremony below.

Snapshots of Expedition Academy’s Graduation