Experience The Fish Bowl This Fall

The Fish Bowl bowling alley is the place to be in Green River this fall, with food and entertainment to please all ages.

If you’re looking for entertainment in Green River, a great bowling alley to join a league at, or just a great place to gather with your friends, the Fish Bowl is the place.

If you’re looking for a great location to host a party or get-together, or just looking for flavorful food with gluten free options, just head on down to the Fish Bowl in Green River.

Experience the Fish Bowl Today!

New Menu

The Fish Bowl is excited to announce a NEW Fall Menu! The menu is now featuring GLUTEN FREE Items, a Fresh Lamb Gyro, Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Calzones, Green Chili, and exciting Daily Specials. New Fall hours include being open daily for lunch.

.

Bowling Leagues

The fall Bowling League Season is under way! Bowling Leagues are accepting New Teams for the season. Men’s League on Tuesday Evening, Women’s League on Wednesday Evening and the ever popular Friday Night couple’s League.

To sign up for a bowling league, contact Perri at 307-389-4404 today!

.

.

Karaoke Nights

Karaoke by “Pump Up the Volume” resumes on Friday Evening from 9pm to midnight. Green River Wolves and Wyoming Cowboy fans are always welcome before or after the team’s games.

.

FOLLOW the Fish Bowl on Facebook.

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.