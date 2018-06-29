Experience The New Birch Family Dentistry!

.

New Home, New Technology

The new Birch location offers a variety of new technology to meet your needs, including digital X-rays, CEREC, Intraoral camera, Panorex, and Rotary Endodontics.

Birch Family Dentistry has offered quality dental care to the Green River and Rock Springs community for decades. Constructing a new building with every amenity and all of the technology to assist in your treatment was an important goal to carry on their promise of quality family dentistry.

Birch’s new building, technology and knowledgeable, friendly staff are here to meet your family’s needs.

.

Visit the Birch Family Dentistry website.

Follow Birch Family Dentistry on Facebook.

..

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.