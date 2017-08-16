Explore Local History with Grand Pa’s Stories

A Local History using a GPS with Ed Varley

About four in the afternoon on a given weekday, 80-year-old Ed Varley makes his way down to the Point of Rocks bar for his singular glass of red Moscato wine. He socializes with patrons for the duration of his wine, then it’s up to the homestead for suppertime. Many who know him greet him as Ed; some call him “Grandpa.”

As the patriarch of the tiny town of Point of Rocks, just east of Superior on I-80, he knows the land like the back of his hand. If you catch him on an afternoon such as this, you might be lucky enough to sit with him a piece and delve into his history; a local history.

History with Ed

Ed, or “Grandpa,” is full of stories. Talking with Varley is like opening a storybook. It’s been a dream and goal of his to write down his stories and history of the area for many years.

“Because I’m 80 years old and the history of this area is not 160 years old, it’s 153 years old, so I’ve been here over half the time that the history has been made,” Varley said. “And with that in mind, I feel somewhat qualified to tell about it, since I’ve lived here all my life.”

This spring, his goal came to fruition, with the publishing of his first book titled “Grand Pa’s Stories: A Local History.”

“All the important things that are in this area, I feel I got in this book,” Varley said. “A story about them, and the book tells you how to get to all these places.”

Ed’s Book

There are approximately 150 historical sites to explore using Varley’s book. Locations range from the Colorado border to Steamboat Mountain, east of Rock Springs.

“When you leave the four lanes of I-80 and cross over a cattle guard anywhere between Baxter exit to the west and Tipton exit to the east; you will be in my country. Since this is largely public land, it is also your country. It is free for the looking, the driving, the picture taking, and the hiking. ~ Ed Varley

“Grand Pa’s Stories” stands for “GPS.” There is a GPS reading for most of the sites listed in the book, grouped into locations easily visited in a day’s trip. Varley chose to omit some locations from the book to preserve what is left of the sites.

“I’ve spent all my life running around the country and finding old buildings and ranches and railroad sections,” he said. “I’ve worn out many pickups traveling to all these places.”

A few locations highlighted in the book are:

Six stage coach stations

A fort and a cache

Buffalo Jump

Ice caves

A trapper’s cabin

Six woodcutters cabins

Homesteaders’ cabins

U.P. railroad section towns

Four old coal mining ghost towns

Wild Horse Traps

Airplane arrows

Beacons and airport

Lincoln highway

And more…

Grand Pa’s Stories: A Local History can be found at:

Rock Springs Historical Museum – 201 B St., Rock Springs

Sweetwater County Museum – 3 E Flaming Gorge Way, Green River

Toast Master Bar – 453 N Front St., Rock Springs

The Emporium – 513 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs

Horse Thief Saloon – 71 Main, Superior

Varley Mercantile – 130 Point of Rocks I- 80 Srv Rd, Point of Rocks

