Export Experts to Help Wyo Businesses Develop Market Expansion Plans

CASPER — Wyoming business owners interested in selling product internationally are invited to attend a free, one-day, hands-on workshop at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the Hampton Inn & Suites in Casper.

Nationally-recognized experts will provide individual attention to companies interested in market research, labeling and documentation, shipping and logistics, financing and more.

Entrepreneurs will walk away from the event with a customized export plan designed to expand their market.

“We want participants who are ready to sit down with experts and discover solutions to their exporting needs,” said Briana Tanaka, Agriculture and International Trade Coordinator for the Wyoming Business Council.

The lessons in store for small businesses are geared toward international trade, but firms simply wanting to sell outside of Wyoming will also learn helpful information.

“Whether you’re new to exporting, need a refresher course, or want to involve more of your employees in the exporting process, this workshop is designed to provide immersive learning,” Tanaka said.

Workshop leaders include David Noah, founder and president of Minnesota-based Shipping Solutions, which develops and sells export documentation and compliance software. Joining Noah will be Anthony Russo, president of Colorado-based TradeHub International.

Funding for the export workshop comes from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade and Expansion Program grant.

The Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, has used this money to bring companies on trade missions to Canada and Mexico in addition to holding monthly exporting training programs. Local expert Mike Lambert, manager of Wyoming’s Market Research Center, will also be available to assist businesses.

Wyoming companies exported about $1.1 billion in goods in 2016, primarily to Brazil, Canada, Indonesia and Japan.

To register for the workshop, click here or email briana.tanaka@wyo.gov. Call Tanaka at (307) 777-6430 with questions and comments.