ExxonMobil Donates To Wyoming Project Learning Tree

GREEN RIVER—On November 30, ExxonMobil representative John Knoll, Staff Regulatory Specialist, presented a $1,500 check to Wyoming Project Learning Tree (WyPLT). Lucy Diggins-Wold, steering committee member for WyPLT, accepted the check on behalf of the nonprofit organization.

ExxonMobil has been a long-time supporter of WyPLT and their mission to promote balanced natural resource curriculum. “The hands-on activities from this curriculum really engage students in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) as they learn about our natural resources,” said Diggins-Wold, also a lead facilitator for PLT’s educator workshops.

“ExxonMobil supports programs that encourage teachers, students, and communities to take an active interest in their natural resources,” said Knoll. “Their curriculum also helps introduce students to careers in natural resources.”

Project Learning Tree® (PLT®) is the environmental education program of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and has been promoting balanced environmental education since 1976. WyPLT is the state sponsor for PLT® and distributes the award-winning curriculum guides through workshops.

The guides are full of fun, hands-on, ready-to-use activities that engage students in learning about the environment.

The guides are geared toward pre-kindergarten through high school level students.