ExxonMobil Hiring an Operations Assistant/Operations Technician

ExxonMobil is hiring an Operations Assistant (OA) or Operations Technician (OT).

Pre-Employment Test Requirements

This position requires pre-employment testing. In order to be considered for this position, candidates must complete the pre-employment test prior to the close of the requisition on November 17, 2017 at 12:00pm. Candidates who complete the test after the requisition has closed will not be considered.

Job Summary

The position as an Operations Assistant or Operations Technician consists of performing operational and maintenance work in a sour gas processing plant or well field operation and is responsible for coordinating and performing operational, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance as needed.

This could include assisting maintenance and operational employees with performing daily duties.

The position also consists of planning your own individual work, following procedures, working in a team environment, diagnosing production and equipment problems, responding to upsets and emergencies, which will require the use of SCBAs (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus).

This position is located in a sour gas (H2S) atmosphere and with hazardous/flammable chemicals.

Position does not include relocation benefits or travel expense reimbursement associated with the pre-employment process.

This job requires pre-employment testing (Note: If you have already passed Phase 1 assessment, you do not have to take the test again, but you must click on the link so that it will indicate that you have already taken the test).

Job Responsibilities

Assist in the construction, maintenance, operations, of associated facilities –

Read and understand facility flow and instrument drawings

Isolate equipment for inspection, preventative maintenance, and repairs

Perform to highest safety standards, including reporting all incidents and discrepancies

Plan daily work activities in accordance with established facility guidelines

Attend and complete required training courses

Job Requirements

Ability to communicate (read, write, and speak) effectively.

Ability to operate hand tools and equipment to accomplish assigned tasks.

Demonstrated ability to maintain a consistent safe work ethic.

Able to work in small confined spaces.

Ability to work in and around noisy equipment.

Able and willing to work mandatory overtime, weekends, call-outs, holidays etc.

Must be willing and able to work in small team environments.

Must be willing and able to work at Wyoming Operations locations, both indoors and outdoors, in a variety of weather conditions and temperatures.

Must have safe driving skills.

Alternate Location:

Shute Creek Gas Plant

Black Canyon Dehydration Facility

To Apply

ExxonMobil is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status.

