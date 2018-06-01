Eychner To Run For Clerk of District Court

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River resident Annette Eychner has announced her bid for the office of Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court and released the following statement:

“I made the decision to run for Clerk of District Court based on my strong desire to serve the residents of this county. Public service, volunteerism and challenging occupations have been instrumental in my life. The current staff is the backbone of this office. I will implement positive changes in the daily operations and will provide staff with the necessary tools and training they need to be successful in their positions and to advance in their careers.”

“As the District Courts’ recordkeeper, one of the primary functions of this office is to provide administrative and file management support to the Courts as mandated by the Wyoming Statutes. The demands of this office require a strong and knowledgeable leader: A person who is well-organized and committed to providing high quality public service; a person who can identify deficiencies in the office practices and implement effective, time-saving procedures; a person who can work cooperatively with county and state agencies and is fiscally responsible. With a solid background in business management, public service and a working knowledge of legal procedures, now is the right time for me to step forward and serve the residents of Sweetwater County.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“With the approaching introduction of electronic filing coupled with recent countywide budget cuts and hiring restrictions, I will work alongside staff to achieve a successful yet demanding transition. I possess the ability to quickly adapt and utilize file management systems to their fullest advantage. My leadership and organizational skills will bring about enhanced changes that will assist our judges and our legal community, ultimately benefiting our citizens.”

Eychner began her career by owning and operating a successful small business in Sweetwater County, after which she went on to serve the public as deputy sheriff at the detention center where she advanced to the rank of sergeant. Eychner is currently employed by the State of Wyoming within the offices of the District Court and serves on the Board of Directors for Trona Valley Credit Union. Annette and her husband, Dan, reside in Green River as do their three children and four grandchildren.

“I look forward to the coming campaign and meeting people from across our communities.”