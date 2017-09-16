Freezing Temperatures Tonight

Rain and snow showers will decrease throughout the day with northern Wyoming continuing to see showers through the afternoon. Today’s temperatures will be much below normal and breezy southwest to west wind will keep conditions chilly. Skies will clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop around and below freezing. Sunday and Monday will be windy and slowly warm and clear, before another storm impacts the area Tuesday.

Today Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.