Fair Housing Meeting Scheduled For October 3

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Fair Housing Team, comprised of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Department of Family Services, the Qualified Public Housing Authorities of Buffalo, Douglas, Evanston, Hanna, Lusk, and Rock Springs, the Cities of Casper and Cheyenne, and the Housing Authorities of the Cities of Casper and Cheyenne, collectively known as the “Fair Housing Team”, has conducted an Assessment of Fair Housing (AFH).

This study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a condition for receiving Federal housing and community development funds. The goals of the study are to review the fair housing issues, their contributing factors, and review the fair housing goals and actions to overcome the identified barriers to fair housing choice throughout Wyoming that the Wyoming Fair Housing Team has stated in the Draft for Public Review Document. The Fair Housing Team welcomes your comments and concerns regarding the AFH.

To view this document, starting September 15, 2017, you may find the 2017 Wyoming Assessment of Fair Housing at either www.wyomingcda.com or www.wyomingbusiness.org.

The meeting will take place October 3, from 10 am – 11:30 am at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers.