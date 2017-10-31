Faith Hope Reed (April 28, 1930 - October 28, 2017).

PINEDALE — Faith Hope Reed of Pinedale, Wyoming, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Faith was 87 years, born April 28, 1930, in Sherman, Wisconsin.

She died due to complications of Alzheimer’s in Clearfield, Utah.

She is survived by her children David (Wendy) Reed, Neil (Lori) Reed and Renne Reed. And her grandchildren Kenny, Zachary, Ryan, McKinley and Anna Reed.

Pinedale, Wyoming, has been her home for 52 years.

In her youth, Faith Hope Renne moved with her family to Riverside, California, where her dad started a family dairy.

She finished dental assistant training and met Allan Reed on a blind date, and was married in 1955.

In 1965 Allan and Faith Reed moved their family to Pinedale, Wyoming. Over the years in Pinedale, Faith was very involved in sports, church and the family-run business.

During the ‘70s and ‘80s Faith was a super-star fastpitch softball pitcher.

Active from the beginning as a charter member of First Baptist of Pinedale, an expression of her faith in Jesus Christ her Lord.

Faith and Allan started Reeds Construction and Ready Mix as a family business in Pinedale, which was also a big part of her life.

In 2001 Faith and Allan spent their winters in Bullhead City, Arizona, where they were active in rock clubs, exploring in the desert with friends and family.

A memorial service will be held Fri. Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at Covill Funeral Home.

Lunch will follow this at First Baptist Church celebrating Faith Reed’s life.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers and friends who reached out to her in her later life.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 605, Pinedale, WY 82941.

The fund will be used to replace the church organ.