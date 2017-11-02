Fall Craft & Vendor Fair is Saturday

The Green River Christian Academy is hosting a Fall Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 4, from 9 am to 3 pm.

This is a FREE, family-friendly event with Door Prizes, Face Painting, and Food Concessions.

Crafters and Vendors onsite will include Pampered Chef, Lipsense, Sweetwater Paint Creations, Scentsy, Plexus, Photography, Posh, DoTerra, Norwex and more!



*Proceeds from the Fall Craft & Vendor Fair will benefit the Green River Christian Academy’s school program.

Are you looking for better education options for your child?

Green River Christian Academy may be the better education option for your family!

Green River Christian Academy, as a ministry of Green River Bible Baptist Church, exists to assist parents in teaching students to glorify Jesus Christ in the pursuit of spiritual, academic, physical, and social excellence.

Green River Christian Academy offers many benefits. The academy is located in Pioneer Park, 800 Homestead Drive, in Green River.

The academy teaches Kindergarten through 10th grade, with electives and a college preparatory program as well. The academy will be adding 11th grade for fall 2018.

Each grade has an advanced curriculum, and goes above and beyond the Common Core standards.

The elementary school grades use the Abeka curriculum, which is strong in Phonics and Math. Middle and High School use a fully accredited Alpha & Omega Curriculum. View the academy’s Parent-Student Handbook here!

Along with a great education, the academy teaches strong biblical and moral values. Children can learn in a safe environment with caring, dedicated teachers, in a low student-to-teacher ratio. Meet the teachers here!

Pastor and Administrator Jeff Chappell has nine years of experience, which he brings to the ministry every day. Chappell joined GRCA in 2015. He has a BS in Elementary Education and an MS in Educational Administration.

Get in touch with Green River Christian Academy today!

Learn more about the Christian Academy on their website.

Register online or call today!

Visit the academy in person at 800 Homestead Dr., Green River (in Pioneer Park)

Like the Christian Academy on Facebook.

Visit Green River Bible Baptist’s website.

