Fall Registration for RS Avengers Soccer Teams Today!

The Rock Springs Avengers competitive soccer team’s tryouts start TODAY!

Register online HERE.

Tryout Dates and Times:

June 26 U8 boys and girls birth year 2010: 5 pm-6 pm U9 boys and girls birth year 2009: 6:30-7-30 pm U10 boys and girls birth year 2008: 6:30-7:30 pm

June 27, 2017 Boys U11 birth year 2007 5-6:30 pm U12 birth year 2006 5-6:30 pm Girls U11 birth year 2007 6:30-8:00 pm U12 birth year 2006 6:30-8:00 pm High School Boys and Girls 7:00 – 8:15 pm

June 28 Boys U13 birth year 2005 5-6:30 pm U14 birth year 2004 5-6:30 pm U15 birth year 2003 (8th grade only) 5-6:30 pm Girls U13 birth year 2005 6:30-8:00 pm U14 birth year 2004 6:30-8:00 pm U15 birth year 2003 (8th grade only) 6:30-8:00 pm



Make Up Tryouts:

July 10 All ages boys and girls 6-7:30 pm



Registration Info:

Uniform cost is 100+ a warm up jacket ($45-60)

Registration fee is 200.00

If you already have a uniform you only need to purchase the warm up jacket unless you already purchased one from the Pitt Stop order form this spring.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions.

.

Register Online Here.

About Avengers



WE ARE COMMITTED TO THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPEMENT OF YOUTH SOCCER PLAYERS IN THE ROCK SPRINGS AREA. We work in partnership with the recreational league the The Rock Springs Avengers are a competitive soccer club based out of rock springs, Wyoming.WE ARE COMMITTED TO THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPEMENT OF YOUTH SOCCER PLAYERS IN THE ROCK SPRINGS AREA. We work in partnership with the recreational league the Rock springs soccer association.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.