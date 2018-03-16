False Report of an Active Shooter in Rawlins

RAWLINS — On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, around 9:24 pm, the Rawlins Police Department received a report of an active shooter at Walmart located at 2390 E. Cedar Street, Rawlins WY.

Officers of Rawlins Police Department immediately responded to the call and once on scene determined quickly it was false report because there was no evidence of a shooter in or around Walmart.

The Rawlins Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for any information on the person who called in the false report.

At the time of the incident there were no safety concerns for the public or Walmart’s employees or customers.

Therefore a CodeRed Public Safety alert was not sent out to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rawlins Police Department at 307-328-4530.