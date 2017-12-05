Fan Events Planned for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LARAMIE– Cowboy fans are encouraged to take in great fan events prior to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl!



Official Wyoming Fan Tailgate

The official Wyoming Fan Tailgate will take place on Friday, December 22nd from 11 am to 1:30 pm in Tent Village at Albertsons Stadium.

Highlights include a buffet meal (Idaho baked potato bar & chili), four (4) beer & wine tickets, hot cider & coffee, soda & water, the Brown & Gold Outlet retail location, an appearance from the UW Sprit Squads, Pistol Pete & the Western Thunder Marching Band, all located inside a heated tent.

Wyo Athletic Ticket Office Discounted Tickets

Discounted admission to the tailgate of $30/adult & $15/youth is available for all Wyoming fans who purchase their game tickets through the WYO Athletic Ticket Office. Discounted tickets are available through December 18th.

Tickets can be picked up on Thursday at The Grove Hotel from 10am-2pm and on Friday at the tent village beginning at 10am. General tailgate admission pricing is $40/adult & $25/youth, with limited admissions available the day of the event.

Access to the Tent Village & official Wyoming Fan Tailgate is by paid admission only (Security managed area & bags subject to search). The Wyoming Fan Tailgate is brought to you by Western States Bank, the Cowboy Joe Club, Alexander Excavation, Orrison Distributors, and the Brown & Gold Outlet.



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Bash

Fans arriving on Thursday are encouraged to attend the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Mash Bash featuring team bands and cheerleaders. That event will kick off at 7:00pm Thursday night at the Boise Centre on the Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise.



Buy Tickets by December 5 For Best Seats

Tickets to the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Wyoming Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewas are available now. Fans are encouraged to purchase through the WYO Athletics Ticket Office to sit in the Wyoming section & support UW.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling 307-766-7220 (M-F 8:30am-5:30pm). Fans are encouraged to order by this Tuesday at 5 p.m. to be a part of the first seating allocation and get the best seats available.



Donate Tickets to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho

Fans who cannot attend the bowl game, but still want to support the Cowboys and a great cause may purchase tickets through UW that will be donated to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho. Fans may go online at GoWyo.com/tickets, or call 307-766-7220 (M-F 8:30 am to 5:30 pm) to purchase and donate tickets.