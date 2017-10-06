Farson-Eden Football Faces Meeteetse On the Road

FARSON-EDEN—The Farson-Eden Pronghorns football team will play an away conference game against the Meeteetse Longhorns this afternoon, Friday, October 6.



Season Records

The Pronghorns are going into the conference game with a number 2 ranking, and a 5-0 record. The Longhorns have a 3-2 record.

“They (Meeteetse) are a quality team that is much better than their record would indicate,” Farson head football coach Trip Applequist said. “We expect a very competitive game.”

Last year, the Pronghorns beat the Longhorns at home, 73-33.



Team Effort

Farson-Eden has had an undefeated season thus far, mainly due to the team’s cohesiveness and their effort as a unit.

“We have gotten significant playing time from all of our players this season,” Applequist said. “Our success has truly been a team effort.”

The team took a hit when Cruz Lucero, linebacker and running back, got injured, but the team hopes he will return soon.

“He has missed a couple games already and will miss at least a couple more. He was our leading rusher prior to this injury, and we hope he recovers quickly and completely,” Applequist said.



Pronghorns Passing Game

In the past, Farson has primarily been a run team. In 6-man football, every player is eligible to run the ball except for the quarterback.

This season, the Pronghorns have been experimenting with formations and their pass game.

“We have tried some new formations this year with varying success,” Applequist said. “We have also been trying to pass the ball more so we have a more balanced offensive attack.”



The Season So Far

The Pronghorns opened their season with a win over Guernsy-Sunrise, 60-13.

The next week, they beat Burlington 45-43.

The Pronghorns won against St. Stephens 88-20.

They won against Ten Sleep 63-18.

Last week, Farson beat Dubois 73-20.

Farson will take on Meeteetse this week, Riverside at home on October 14, and will close their seasonal play with an away game against Little Snake River.

At the start of the season, Applequist expected their toughest match ups to be against Burlington, which was their closest game all season, and Little Snake River.

“All our remaining games are going to be battles, and we have to take it one week at a time,” Applequist said.