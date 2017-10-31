Farson-Eden Football to Take on Little Snake River at Home

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden Pronghorns football team will take on rivals Little Snake River Rattlers at home this Friday, November 3, at 2 pm for the semi-final round of the Wyoming high school football playoffs.



Scores from Quarter-Final Games

The Pronghorns are coming off of a big win from last week against the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings, in which they won 73-24. The Rattlers won their last game against Hanna-Elk Mountain, 75-13.



Pronghorns and Rattlers Both Have 8-1 Records

Both the Pronghorns and the Rattlers are going into the semi-final game with 8-1 records. The Pronhorns recieved their one loss of the season from the Rattlers in the final regular season game. The Rattlers lost their one loss of the season to Burlington.

Little Snake River beat Farson-Eden in their final regular season game, 53-18. However, Farson-Eden will have home field advantage for this game.



Winner Qualifies for State

The winner of this game will play in the state championship game against the winner of the Burlington and Kaycee semi-final game. The 6-man State Championship game will be in Laramie on Saturday, November 11, at 10 am.