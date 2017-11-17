Farson-Eden High School Football Players Receive All-State and All-Conference Honors

FARSON-EDEN– Four Farson-Eden Pronghorns football players received All-State honors and five Pronghorns received 6-Man West All-Conference honors. Lain Mitchelson also received 6-Man West Offensive Player of the Year.

Farson-Eden head football coach Dr. Marvin (Trip) Applequist was voted 6-Man West Coach of the Year. Coach Applequist took his team to the 6-Man Wyoming State Football Championship for the second season in a row.

6-Man All-State Players

Braxton Applequist

Clancy Gines

Cruz Lucero

Lain Mitchelson

6-Man West All-Conference Players

Clancy Gines

Lain Mitchelson

Braxton Applequist

Cruz Lucero

Cortland Barker

6-Man West Honorable Mention:

Carter Malec

Zack Gail

6-Man West Offensive Player of the Year

In addition to his All-State and All-Conference honors, Junior Lain Mitchelson also received 6-Man West Offensive Player of the Year.



6-Man West Coach of the Year

Coach Applequist received the 6-Man West Coach of the Year award for leading the Pronghorns to a championship game for the second year in a row. He led his team to a 9-2 record for the entire season.



The Pronghorns’ Season

The Pronghorns went undefeated up until their final regular season game against Little Snake River. However, due to a coin toss, Farson-Eden went into the playoffs as the number one seed, giving them home field. They went on to win against Guernsey-Sunrise in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pronghorns also learned from mistakes made in their first game with Little Snake River and pulled off the win in the semi-final round of the playoffs. They secured their spot in the championships.

Though they played tough football in the championship game, they could not get the win over Kaycee. Kaycee finished their undefeated season with a championship win for the third year in a row.



Regular Season Play

9/2- Farson-Eden 60, Guernsey-Sunrise 13

9/8- Farson-Eden 45, Burlington 43

9/15- Farson-Eden 88, St. Stephens 20

9/23- Farson-Eden 63, Ten Sleep 18

9/29- Farson-Eden 73, Dubois 20

10/6- Farson-Eden 40, Meeteetse 21

10/14- Farson-Eden 59, Riverside 0

10/21- Little Snake River 53, Farson-Eden 18

Playoff Games

10/27- Farson-Eden 73, Guernsey-Sunrise 24

11/3- Farson-Eden 50, Little Snake River 32

State Championship

11/11- Kaycee 55, Farson-Eden 30