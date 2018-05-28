Farson-Eden High School Graduates 7 Students

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School hosted its first graduation in the brand new school on Thursday, May 24, with an intimate graduation ceremony with two parts happy tears and one part silly string.

Seven students walked the big walk, as one of the smallest graduating classes in the state of Wyoming (beat by Chugwater High School with three grads and Glendo High School with five).

Ms. Katherine Facklam, the art teacher, delivered the keynote address. For her speech, she read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” and inserted the students’ names into the story. She also delivered a personalized speech to each student with advice for each of them.

Students watched a slideshow and then students presented flowers to their family and friends.



Congratulations to all the seniors on their bright futures ahead! Check out all the photos from the Farson-Eden graduation ceremony below.