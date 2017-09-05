Farson-Eden Looks for Another Solid Season

By Paul Murray

FARSON —The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns football team finished last season 10-1, losing only to Kaycee in the state 1A 6-man finals.

Pronghorn fans, and coach Tripp Applequist, expect another banner year despite some losses to graduation last spring.

“We’ll have at least six starters back this year who started at least one game for us last season,” Applequist said. “We did lose four senior starters from last year.”

Relying on Seniors

In his sixth year as head coach of the Pronghorns, Applequist pointed to his current seniors this season as his team leaders: Carter Malec at wide receiver and safety, Cruz Lucero at linebacker and running back, Zack Gail on the offensive and defensive lines, and Braxton Applequist at safety and at quarterback “in certain situations,” the coach said.

Coach Applequist added that in 6-man football, quarterback is often a shared position, with Lain Mitchelson and Clancy Gines likely to also see duty as the team signal-caller at various times. In 6-man competition, most players will see action on both sides of the ball, coach Applequist said.

“On offense we’ve been almost exclusively a run team, with tight formations,” coach Applequist said. “We’re going to try to get a little more balance this coming season. We may pass now and then. Everyone except the quarterback is eligible in 6-man football. On defense, we may give different looks, but we usually go with a 4/2 alignment, especially if the other team is in a tight formation on offense. We take a lot of chances and we give up a lot of points, but that leads to a lot of opportunities for us.”

Rebuilding After Graduation

The offensive line took a hit from graduation, as the Pronghorns lost three big blockers, Applequist said, while the defense lost the team’s leading tackler. In consequence, the coach said that FEHS will mix it up a bit on offense, running the spread every now and then.

In the 1A 6-man West Conference, Applequist said that Little Snake River and Burlington will likely offer the toughest competition, while East Conference opponent Guernsey-Sunrise also has a strong team this year. Farson-Eden opened the season this last weekend against Guernsey-Sunrise, which Farson-Eden won 60-13.

The 6-Man Game Difference

There are some important rules differences between 6-man and 11-man football which fans should be aware of, Applequist said. For one thing, there is no “first-and-10, do it again” in the 6-man game. Instead, a team on offense has to go 15 yards for a first down.

In addition, the quarterback must either throw the ball or hand it off; the QB cannot run with the ball himself. Moreover, in 6-man, a field goal counts for four points, not three; a point-after-touchdown which is kicked counts for two points, not one; while a PAT which is run successfully across the goal line counts for only one point, not two.

The offensive and defensive schemes plus the different rules in 6-man ball can make for some wild games, as final scores often seem more like they belong to basketball rather than football.

Sizing Up the Competition

Statewide, two-time defending 1A 6-man state football champion Kaycee will be dealing with a new coach this season, although the Kaycee squad is still intent upon extending their 20-game winning streak.

Lingle-Fort Laramie was ineligible last season to compete in the 1A 6-man playoffs due to high enrollment, but this season L-FL will be eligible to compete in the playoffs and is expected to field a strong team.

Applequist is looking for good things from the 2017 FEHS Pronghorns. “We’ll be fast,” the coach said. “Our speed will be our biggest strength.” In 6-man football, with scores often like 60-50, or similar, speed on offense and defense will be a precious and valuable commodity.

Farson-Eden High School Football Schedule