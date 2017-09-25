0

Farson-Eden Pronghorns’ Homecoming Week Games & Activities

  • September 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

FARSON-EDEN—The Farson-Eden Pronghorns kick off their Homecoming Week with several activities leading up to game day where the football team will take on the Dubois Rams, Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30.

 Monday, September 25: 

  • Dress Up: Moana Monday-Beach attire
  • Pep Rally
  • Letterman Auction
  • Movie, “Moana”, at 6:15pm

Tuesday, September 26:

  • Dress Up: Time Travel
  • Decorating for Homecoming
  • Middle School Volleyball vs. Pinedale at 4:30pm
  • Game Night at 6:30pm

Wednesday, September 27:

  • Dress Up: Career Day
  • Decorating for Homecoming
  • Bon Fire at the rodeo grounds

Thursday, September 28:

  • Dress Up: Class Colors- Freshman- Gold, Sophomore- White, Juniors- Green, Seniors- Black, Everyone else- Green and Gold
  • Parade at 6pm

Friday, September 29:

  • Middle School Football at 12pm
  • High School Football vs. Dubois at 2 pm
  • High School Volleyball vs. Cokeville at 4pm
  • Decorating for Homecoming

Saturday, September 30:

  • High School Volleyball vs. Manila at noon
  • Homecoming Dance at 8-11pm

