Farson-Eden Pronghorns’ Homecoming Week Games & Activities

FARSON-EDEN—The Farson-Eden Pronghorns kick off their Homecoming Week with several activities leading up to game day where the football team will take on the Dubois Rams, Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30.

Monday, September 25:

Dress Up: Moana Monday-Beach attire

Pep Rally

Letterman Auction

Movie, “Moana”, at 6:15pm

Tuesday, September 26:

Dress Up: Time Travel

Decorating for Homecoming

Middle School Volleyball vs. Pinedale at 4:30pm

Game Night at 6:30pm

Wednesday, September 27:

Dress Up: Career Day

Decorating for Homecoming

Bon Fire at the rodeo grounds

Thursday, September 28:

Dress Up: Class Colors- Freshman- Gold, Sophomore- White, Juniors- Green, Seniors- Black, Everyone else- Green and Gold

Parade at 6pm

Friday, September 29:

Middle School Football at 12pm

High School Football vs. Dubois at 2 pm

High School Volleyball vs. Cokeville at 4pm

Decorating for Homecoming

Saturday, September 30: