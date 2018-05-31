Farson Junior Rodeo is June 2-3

By Olivia Kennah -
19
Views

FARSON– Farson will host a Wyoming Junior Rodeo this Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3, in which junior cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will be competing.

The rodeo will kick off at 10 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.

The Farson Junior Rodeo is part of the 2018 Summer Circuit. Participants must compete in five summer rodeos to be eligiblae to participate at the summer finals.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The finals will take place August 17-19 in Glenrock.

Age Divisions

Cowboys and cowgirls ages 6 to 15 years can participate in the Wyoming Junior Rodeos. The age divisions are as follows:

  • Peewee: 6 years and under
  • Junior: 7-10 years
  • Senior:11-15 years

People can learn more about the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association by visiting their website.

Schedule of Events

The order of events for the Farson Junior Rodeo are as follows:

  1. Junior Steer Riding
  2. Peewee Goats
  3. Junior Girl Goats
  4. Junior Boy Goats
  5. Senior Steer Riding
  6. Senior Girl Goats
  7. Senior Boy Calf Tying
  8. Peewee Poles
  9. Junior Poles
  10. Senior Poles
  11. Junior Girl Breakaway
  12. Junior Boy Breakaway
  13. Senior Girl Breakaway
  14. Senior Boy Breakaway
  15. Peewee Barrels
  16. Junior Barrels
  17. Senior Barrels
  18. Junior Team Roping
  19. Senior Team Roping

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR