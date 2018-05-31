Farson Junior Rodeo is June 2-3

FARSON– Farson will host a Wyoming Junior Rodeo this Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3, in which junior cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will be competing.
The rodeo will kick off at 10 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.
The Farson Junior Rodeo is part of the 2018 Summer Circuit. Participants must compete in five summer rodeos to be eligiblae to participate at the summer finals.
The finals will take place August 17-19 in Glenrock.
Age Divisions
Cowboys and cowgirls ages 6 to 15 years can participate in the Wyoming Junior Rodeos. The age divisions are as follows:
- Peewee: 6 years and under
- Junior: 7-10 years
- Senior:11-15 years
People can learn more about the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association by visiting their website.
Schedule of Events
The order of events for the Farson Junior Rodeo are as follows:
- Junior Steer Riding
- Peewee Goats
- Junior Girl Goats
- Junior Boy Goats
- Senior Steer Riding
- Senior Girl Goats
- Senior Boy Calf Tying
- Peewee Poles
- Junior Poles
- Senior Poles
- Junior Girl Breakaway
- Junior Boy Breakaway
- Senior Girl Breakaway
- Senior Boy Breakaway
- Peewee Barrels
- Junior Barrels
- Senior Barrels
- Junior Team Roping
- Senior Team Roping