Farson/Eden School Ribbon Cutting Tomorrow!

Please join us in celebrating!

The Ribbon Cutting of the Farson/Eden K-12 School is Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 am.

Read the full article about the fruition of the new Farson/Eden school HERE.

Farson/Eden K-12 School Ribbon Cutting

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 am.

30 Highway 28 , Farson, WY

Visit the Sweetwater County School District #1 website.

