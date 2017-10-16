Farson/Eden School Ribbon Cutting Tomorrow!

Please join us in celebrating!
The Ribbon Cutting of the Farson/Eden K-12 School is Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 am.
Read the full article about the fruition of the new Farson/Eden school HERE.
Farson/Eden K-12 School Ribbon Cutting
Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 am.
30 Highway 28, Farson, WY
