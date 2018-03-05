Fatal Accident Occurs Near Pinedale

PINEDALE — According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, The Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 191 near the airport.

On Thursday, March 1st, 2018, at approximately 9:30 pm, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a single vehicle accident near the airport on Highway 191.

The caller informed dispatch the single occupant did not appear to be breathing. Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS and Sublette County Unified Fire were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, a Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy found the occupant in the vehicle.

Unfortunately the juvenile driver was deceased on scene as a result of injuries from the accident.

Due to the victim being a juvenile the name of driver will not be released.

The vehicle left the highway, travelled through a fence and struck a large tree. Wyoming Highway Patrol has taken over this investigation, it is still ongoing.

The loss of this young person is a tragedy for the family as well as our community, as one of our young people’s life was cut short with so much more life to live ahead of them. The Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the family in this difficult time.