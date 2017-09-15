Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds to Fatal Crash on I-80

LYMAN — On September 14, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29 on Interstate 80 near Lyman, Wyoming. At 3:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. For reasons unknown, the vehicle made an abrupt right turn. The driver lost control of his vehicle as it exited the highway.

The Ford then rolled three times down a steep embankment before coming to a rest on the vehicles wheels. The driver of the vehicle was restrained at the time of the crash but extricated himself and was lying outside the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived.

The driver was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital by ambulance. He was then later flown to the University of Utah Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Ford been identified as 55-year- old Rogersville, Missouri resident Larry Martin.

This is the 103rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 85 in 2016, 111 in 2015, and 109 in 2014 to date.