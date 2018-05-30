Fatal Crash Near Casper, Wyoming

CASPER — On May 28th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost six on Highway 257 near Casper, Wyoming. At 6:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1969 Pontiac GTO was traveling northbound on Highway 257 when the vehicle exited into the northbound right of way. The driver over-corrected, which resulted in the vehicle entering back onto the highway.

The vehicle then crossed both lanes of travel and entered into the southbound right of way before it overturned one and a half times, coming to a rest on the vehicle’s roof. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. Speed and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash

The driver has been identified as 65-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Gary Stewart.

This is the 39th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 39 in 2017, 24 in 2016, and 49 in 2015 to date.