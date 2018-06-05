Fatal Crash Near Douglas, Wyoming

DOUGLAS– On June 2, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 27 on WY 59 near Douglas, Wyoming. At 5:43 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling southbound on WY 59 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a right curve on the highway, causing the vehicle to drift over the center lane line.

A 2011 Volvo combination unit was traveling north on WY 59 in the passing lane. The front driver’s side of the Ford pickup sideswiped the Volvo and collided with the driver’s side drive axles of the combination unit.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After the collision, the semi entered the northbound right of way and rolled onto its side.

The driver of the Ford Pickup succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. He has been identified as 48-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Terry Jackson. Jackson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

There were two other occupants within the Ford pickup. They have been identified as 35-year-old Mathew Adamson and 28-year-old Sean Dolan. They also reside in Casper, Wyoming. Both of them were wearing seat belts and were not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 37-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Veronica Mojica.

She sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to Converse County Memorial Hospital where she was hospitalized. Mojica was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

This is the 40th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 46 in 2017, 25 in 2016, and 53 in 2015 to date.