Fatal Crash Near Gillette, Wyoming

GILLETTE– A Gillette man died after he was ejected from his vehicle following a one-vehicle rollover on WYO 51 near Gillette on May 10. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area to investigate the crash at 6:25 pm.

Cody Courtland Sams, 21, was taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred at near milepost 130 after Sams attempted to pass a Campbell County Fire Department rescue truck in his Chevrolet Suburban.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sams was traveling eastbound and moved into the westbound lane to pass the truck. However, he saw traffic coming toward him and swerved back into the eastbound lane.

He then overcorrected to the right, causing the Suburban to slide broadside.

The Suburban left the road to the right, slid about 25 yards and rolled. Sams was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected.

The rescue truck was not responding to a call and was traveling at the posted 55 mph speed limit.

Troopers are investigating speed as a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 31st fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 35 in 2017, 16 in 2016, and 46 in 2015 to date.