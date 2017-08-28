Fatal Crash Near Harville Claims Life Of 13-Year-Old South Dakota Resident

HARTVILLE — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on August 26, 2017, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 510 on WY 270 near Hartville, Wyoming. At 4:15 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one vehicle rollover.

A 2003 Ford Excursion was traveling north on WY 270 when for reasons unknown the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a delineator and mile marker post. The driver then over-corrected her vehicle to the left and entered the southbound right-of-way. The vehicle then overturned several times and came to a rest on the vehicle’s roof.

The driver and two juvenile passengers were transported by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The two other occupants in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Wheatland, Wyoming. All of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.

A 13-year-old passenger did succumb to her injuries at the Regional West Medical Center. She has been identified as Rapid City, South Dakota resident, Lilly Nehring.

This is the 97th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 80 in 2016, 100 in 2015, and 100 in 2014.