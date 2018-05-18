Fatal Crash Near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming

PINE BLUFFS– On May 14th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 384 on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. At 3:35 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. A sudden hail storm began less than a minute prior to the crash and hail was building upon the roadway. Two vehicles in front of the Explorer lost control and began to slide sideways in the roadway.

The driver of the Explorer steered the vehicle towards the median to avoid crashing into other vehicles. The driver lost control of the Explorer and entered into the median. As the Explorer slid further down the median, it tripped and rolled one complete revolution.

The Explorer came to rest on the driver’s side. A passenger within the vehicle succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger was wearing her seat belt properly.

The deceased passenger has been identified as 81-year-old Willis, Virginia resident Jaqueline Beasley McGraw.

This is the 34th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 35 in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 46 in 2015 to date.