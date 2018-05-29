Fatal Crash Near Pinedale, Wyoming

PINEDALE — On May 26th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 2 on Fremont Lake Rd/ County Road 154/Skyline Drive near Pinedale, Wyoming. At 2:15 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for motorcycle crash.

A 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Fremont Lake Road and had entered a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right and flipped. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger was injured and transported by ambulance to Pinedale Clinic, then flown to Idaho Falls ETRMC hospital for additional treatment. Both occupants were not wearing helmets.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Jake Byers.

The passenger has been identified as 23-year-old Pinedale, Wyoming resident Katrina Dohrmann.

This is the 38th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 38 in 2017, 24 in 2016, and 49 in 2015 to date.