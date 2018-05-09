Fatal Crash Near Thermopolis, Wyoming

THERMOPOLIS, WY — Three people died following a head-on collision at milepost 26 on WYO 120 near Thermopolis on May 8. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area to investigate the crash.

Kolten Scott Moss, 18, of Laramie, Wyoming who was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup; Ib Ruan Jensen, 75, of Cannes, France, who was driving a 2019 Winnebago Outlook; and Elsebeth Feilberg Jensen, 72, of Cannes, France, died at the scene of the crash at 12:10 p.m.

Moss was traveling southbound on WYO 120 in his Dodge pickup when it crossed the center line and northbound lane and exited the road. Moss then overcorrected his vehicle back towards the highway and into oncoming traffic.

Ib Ruan Jensen’s Winnebago was northbound when Moss’ Dodge entered into his lane of travel. The vehicle collided head on, which resulted in both becoming fully engulfed in flames.

This is the 29th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 34 in 2017, 16 in 2016, and 44 in 2015 to date.