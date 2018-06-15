FBI Seeking Help in Identifying Colorado Bank Robber

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Lakewood Police Department and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force need your help identifying a bank robber. The bank robbed is:

US Bank

1415 Carr Street

Lakewood, Colorado

06/12/18, 11:46 a.m.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, approximately 6’0” to 6’2” in height, with a heavy build. He wore a dark jacket, face covering, black gloves, jeans, and tennis shoes.

The suspect fled the bank in a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered.

Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).